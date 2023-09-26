Fulton County police sergeant recognized for saving woman who was being held against her will
A Fulton County police sergeant was honored after the department said he saved the life of a woman who was being held against her will.
Sergeant Byrne received a BOLO for a car that was involved in a kidnapping and shortly after that, he saw the car on I-285.
He saw the woman hanging out of the rear window screaming for help.
After Byrne tried to stop the car, it began speeding away, beginning a long chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Eventually, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, the suspect vehicle was safely stopped thanks to a PIT technique.
Byrne approached the car and rescued the woman.
The department gave Byrne a Focus Award thanks to his quick response.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man spotted trying to break into same Virginia-Highland house 9 times in a month, police say
Man knives car he thinks is parked illegally outside Ga. Walmart, police say
Taxpayers in DeKalb County paying for a big company’s multi-million-dollar private jet
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: