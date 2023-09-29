Fulton County prosecutors signal plea deals may be offered to Trump co-defendants

Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors in the sprawling racketeering case against former President Trump and 18 co-defendants indicated Friday that plea deals may be made available to some defendants soon.

During a pretrial conference for defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, Judge Scott McAfee questioned prosecutors over whether the state intends to make any plea offers in the case.

“We have not, at this point, made an offer,” Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade said during the hearing.

“Is the state in a position to make one in the near future?” McAfee asked.

“Judge, I believe that we can,” Wade replied. “We’ll sit down and kind of put some things together, and we’ll reach out to defense counsel individually to extend an offer.”

Chesebro and Powell, both lawyers in Trump’s orbit, are the first defendants to face trial in the Fulton County district attorney’s 2020 election interference case. Chesebro is widely regarded as the architect of the fake electors plot, while Powell — an ex-Trump campaign lawyer — became a notable surrogate of the former president’s false claims of election fraud.

Both defendants invoked their right to a speedy trial, significantly hastening the timelines of their cases. They each face seven criminal charges, including state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges asserting they joined a criminal enterprise bent on keeping Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election.

Also Friday, McAfee denied two motions by Chesebro aiming to invoke immunity from prosecution and suppress emails authorities obtained via a search warrant.

“This Court declines the invitation to supplant the jury’s role as the factfinder,” McAfee wrote in his ruling on the motion for immunity.

The trial is set to begin Oct. 23, though some jury questioning may begin Oct. 20, McAfee said Friday. It is expected to last three to five months, with breaks around holidays and Fridays, the judge said.

