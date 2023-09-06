Fulton County prosecutors say Trump racketeering trial will last four months

Georgia prosecutors say the trial of Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants — on charges that they conspired to subvert the 2020 election — will last about four months and feature testimony from more than 150 witnesses.

“That is our time estimate,” prosecutor Nathan Wade told a judge in Atlanta during a hearing on Wednesday.

No trial date has been scheduled yet in the racketeering conspiracy case, but the lead prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, requested last month that the trial begin on March 4. Last week, a judge in Washington, D.C., scheduled another Trump criminal trial — his federal election conspiracy case — on that date.

Two of Trump’s defendants in the Georgia case — attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell — have asked to go to trial separately from the other defendants and for their trials to begin next month. Willis responded to their requests by indicating she was ready to bring all 19 defendants to trial in October.

The former president’s lawyers have said he needs longer than that to prepare.

Prosecutors’ estimate of how long the trial will take came during a hearing on the requests from Chesebro and Powell to be tried separately. The state court judge overseeing the case, Scott McAfee, did not immediately rule on those requests.