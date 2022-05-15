Fulton County Sheriff’s Office searching for employee they say tried bringing drugs into jail

Fulton County police are searching for a medical assistant they say attempted to bring contraband into the jail Saturday afternoon.

The employee, 24-year-old TreQuera Lashell Ford, arrived at the jail on Saturday before her shift.

An on-duty deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Ford.

They had a conversation and Ford revealed she smoked marijuana before coming to work, officials said.

Before the deputy could scan her belongings, which is standard protocol for all who enter, Ford said she needed to return to her car.

Ford ran out of the door in a frenzy, leaving her bag.

Deputies searched her bag and found 192 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco.

She is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; purchase, possession manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana, crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

“We have zero tolerance for anyone attempting to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail,” Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said. “There is an expectation and legal requirement that individuals, who are contractors providing services at the Jail, obey the law and work to maintain the safety of the facility and not put others at risk. When someone violates that trust and the law, we are obligated to file criminal charges. I commend that sharp deputy for her good instincts.”

Deputies say Ford was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO.

