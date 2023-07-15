Fulton County sheriff responds to DOJ jail civil rights investigation

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is responding to the Department of Justice’s civil rights investigation into conditions at the Fulton County Jail.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was there as the sheriff made his first public comments on the investigation.

The sheriff said he was not surprised by the announcement. In fact, he says he welcomes it.

“We’re excited about having another audit, another opportunity for people to come by and help us get it right,” Labat said. “We don’t discriminate. Our goal is to maintain our focus on care and custody, maintain our focus on that.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DOJ cited reports of violence and the death of Lashawn Thompson who died last year in a jail cell infested by bed bugs.

The investigation will also examine whether officers used excessive force.

“We’ve been transparent since day one. So when an arrest needs to be made of a contractor and or members of our team, we’ve been very transparent. Our goal is to remain transparent and work in lock step with the DOJ,” the sheriff said.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts says he fully supports the sheriff and believes he is still the best man for the job.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’re in this together now. We have this investigation that’s underway and we will cooperate fully with anything they request,” Pitts said.

Pitts said he also welcomes the investigation and says the focus remains on keeping everyone safe and healthy.

“First and foremost is always the safety and the health of the inmates housed in our jail. That’s our number one concern and responsibility,” he said.

This is not the first time the jail has been under federal scrutiny. It was under federal supervision from 2006 to 2015 after a court found the detention complex was overcrowded, understaffed and dangerous.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]