Fulton County sheriff says ‘we’ll have a mugshot’ if former Pres. Trump is indicted locally

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says his office is preparing for the possibility of former President Donald Trump being indicted in Fulton County.

He says that, if indicted by a grand jury, the former president will be treated like anyone else accused of a crime, including fingerprints and a mugshot.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Sheriff Labat said.

The sheriff spoke to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot on Tuesday about his general security plans if the former president gets indicted.

Orange security barricades were put up outside the Fulton County Courthouse last week.

Labat says they are taking what they learned from watching the indictments and arraignments in New York, Miami and now Washington, D.C. and applying it here.

The sheriff said they are working with local, county, state and federal law enforcement to prepare for that day if it should arrive. He did not clarify if he was working with Secret Service.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has previously said that she will announce charging decisions later this month.

