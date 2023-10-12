Fulton County Sheriff's Office employee fired after argument while serving protective order

ATLANTA - Another employee of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after an altercation with another woman that was of a personal in nature, the sheriff’s office says.

An Instagram video shows former officer Shainiqua Bodden in a back-and-forth with a woman named Rayonda Wynn, according to Sheriff Pat Labat’s office.

An Atlanta police report outlines how the two women spat on each other during the argument.

It all started when Bodden showed up at an event with a temporary protection order she wanted to serve on Wynn. It ends with the police being called, and both women were arrested.

Within hours, the officer was fired, joining several other officers who have been booked in jail by the same department they once were sworn to serve.