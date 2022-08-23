Fulton County traffic stop results in Kentucky man's arrest

Aug. 22—A Kentucky man was arrested in Fulton County on Saturday after officers retrieved drugs and a loaded handgun from his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a press release from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, John Madden, 46, of Evarts, Kentucky, was pulled over by Fulton County Sheriff Deputy Mitch Scott on U.S. 31 near Old U.S. Highway 31. Scott requested assistance from a K-9 unit, and Deputy Ryan Utter arrived at the scene with K-9 officer Rapid.

The Rochester Police Department also assisted the Fulton County Sheriff's Office with the traffic stop.

After sniffing the air around the vehicle, Rapid indicated that there were illegal drugs in the vicinity. A search of the vehicle revealed the handgun, 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 45 pounds of suspected marijuana, THC vape cartridges and THC honey.

Madden was preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, a level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, an A-misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a C-misdemeanor.