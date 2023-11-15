Fulton DA asks judge to revoke election interference defendant’s bond over social media posts

The Fulton County District Attorney is asking a judge to revoke the bond for one of the 15 remaining defendants in Georgia’s election interference case.

In a court filing Wednesday, Fulton DA Fani Willis made the request to put Harrison Floyd in jail.

Floyd is one of the people prosecutors say was involved in pressuring Fulton County elections worker Ruby Freeman into lying about voter fraud.

Video shows the night prosecutors say Freeman met with defendant Trevian Khutti inside a Cobb County police precinct.

They say the meeting was set up by Floyd. Both Khutti and Floyd are charged with racketeering.

Floyd was released on bond, but now in the new motion filed by Willis on Wednesday, she is asking a judge to revoke his bond because she said recent social media posts are an attempt to intimidate witnesses.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate that he poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice in the future, making him ineligible for bond,” the filing said.

This happened on the same day Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee met with the attorneys for the remaining 15 defendants to consider issuing a protective order after the leak of confidential videos of Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and others talking with prosecutors as part of their plea deal.

And one of those attorneys, Jonathan Miller, who represents defendant Misty Hampton, admitted it was him who leaked the videos.

“I did release those videos to one outlet, and in all candor, I need the court to know that,” Miller said.

McAfee did not sanction or caution Miller but did seem to lean toward granting some kind of a protective order.

“We’ve already seen what may happen if a protective order isn’t put in place which is onerous logistical burdens that we’re going to have to discuss, and I think a protective order mitigates if not solves that entirely,” McAfee said.

Floyd is the only defendant who spent time in jail after he surrendered because he didn’t have a lawyer to represent him at the time.

The judge should rule on the protective order tomorrow.

