Fulton DA, special prosecutor admit to relationship, call motion to disqualify ‘meritless’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed her response to allegations that she had an “improper relationship” with the special prosecutor who she brought in to oversee the Georgia election interference case which charged former President Donald Trump and several of his allies with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

She was also accused of improperly using public money for private gain.

In the document, Willis called the reasons to disqualify her were “meritless.”

According to Willis’ response, she has “no personal conflict of interest that justifies her disqualification personally or that of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, and that the “attacks on Special Prosecutor Wade’s qualifications are factually inaccurate, unsupported, and malicious, in addition to providing no basis whatsoever to dismiss the indictment or disqualify Special Prosecutor Wade.”

Willis said the allegations made by Michael Roman and his attorney Ashley Merchant, cobbled together “unremarkable circumstances of Special Prosecutor Wade’s appointment with completely irrelevant allegations about his personal family life into a manufactured conflict of interest on the part of the District Attorney.”

When it comes to the allegation that Willis and Wade had an inappropriate relationship, she said she and Wade “have been professional associates and friends since 2019, there was no personal relationship between them in November 2021 at the time of Special Prosecutor Wade’s appointment, and Defendants offer no support for their insistence that the exercise of any prosecutorial discretion.”

In a deposition made by Wade that was filed along with the response, Wade said, “In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship.”

“No funds paid to me in compensation for my role as Special Prosecutor have been shared with or provided to District Attorney Willis,” Wade said.

