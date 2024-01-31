Fulton DA, special prosecutor subpoenaed to testify over allegations of ‘improper relationship’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her top prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case have been subpoenaed to testify later this month over accusations that the two have an ongoing “improper relationship.”

Nathan Wade has been leading the team prosecuting former President Donald Trump and several of his allies over allegations that they conspired to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Defendant Michael Roman and his attorney Ashleigh Merchant filed a motion earlier in the month accusing Willis of having an improper romantic relationship with Wade, and of improperly using public monies for private gain. The filing contains little direct evidence to support the allegations.

Now, Merchant intends to file a lawsuit accusing the district attorney’s office of “intentionally withholding information,” and “stonewalling” Merchant in her efforts to obtain records from the office through public information requests.

Because of the cyberattack on Fulton County, the lawsuit has not officially been filed yet.

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for the DA’s office said they had not yet been served the lawsuit, and said, “We provided her with all the materials she requested and is entitled to.”

In a letter sent to Merchant on Friday, provided to ABC News by the DA’s office, the DA’s office pushed back on her allegations that they have failed to meet their obligations, writing they “disagree with your disingenuous implication.”

Willis and Wade have been subpoenaed to testify at an already scheduled hearing on Feb. 15 to discuss the accusations.

In addition, approximately a dozen additional subpoenas have been issued by Merchant, in addition to those issued to Willis and Wade, seeking testimony or documents at the upcoming evidentiary hearing, according to copies of the subpoena.

They include subpoenas to half a dozen employees at the Fulton County DA’s office requesting their testimony at the hearing next month.

Among them are Daysha Young, another top prosecutor on the election interference case, and Tia Green, who is listed as a deputy executive assistant to Willis on the county’s website.

All of the subpoenas call for the witnesses to testify on behalf of the defense.

Additional subpoenas were also issued for documents ahead of the hearing. Among the other subpoenas, a company called “Vacation Express USA Corp” was issued a subpoena for any documents related to flights, hotels, or rental cars that were reserved in Wade or Willis’ name.

