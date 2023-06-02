Fulton deputy arrested for trying to smuggle contraband to defendant in YSL trial

A Fulton County deputy has been arrested and charged after investigators said she tried to smuggle contraband into the jail for one of the defendants in the Young Slime Life trial.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden learned that Akeiba Stanley was booked into jail Friday on charges of reckless conduct, violation of oath of office, conspiracy to commit a felony and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, according to jail records.

Court documents allege that Stanley was using Instagram to communicate with YSl defendant Christian Eppinger. According to the affidavit, Stanely also visited his cell and communicated with him on an illegal cellphone.

According to warrants, Stanely conspired with Eppinger to bring him things from a relative.

Stanley’s arrest comes two days after investigators seized a laptop belonging to Eppinger’s attorney, Eric Johnson. The search warrant alleged that his client had been spotted browsing Instagram during court proceedings.

Eppinger is one of more than two dozen people charged in a sweeping gang indictment involving alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang.

Atlanta rapper’s Young Thug and Gunna are also listed in the indictment. Gunna has since been released while Young Thug is still in jail more than a year after his arrest.

The indictment alleges that YSL is a criminal street gang that has engaged in multiple violent crimes for years in the city of Atlanta.

Jury selection is still in progress.