Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Fulton Financial's shares before the 30th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Fulton Financial has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $15.02. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Fulton Financial paying out a modest 36% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Fulton Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Fulton Financial has delivered an average of 17% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Has Fulton Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Fulton Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Fulton Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Fulton Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Fulton Financial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

