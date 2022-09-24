Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.15

The board of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.15 per share on the 17th of October. This means the annual payment is 4.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Fulton Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Fulton Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Fulton Financial's payout ratio of 36% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.5%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 33% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Fulton Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Fulton Financial Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Fulton Financial has grown earnings per share at 9.5% per year over the past five years. Fulton Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Fulton Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Fulton Financial that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

