Fulton grand jury looking into whether Trump interfered with 2020 election completes investigation

After eight months of intense investigation into possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election, the Fulton County special purpose grand jury has presented a final report.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will now decide how much, if anything, the public will get to see from that investigation.

The report will also get turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney who will decide if she will use it to seek criminal indictments.

The grand jurors investigated everything from the now infamous phone call from former President Donald Trump to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to the false allegations of voter fraud made by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a state Senate subcommittee, to the meeting of false electors inside the state capitol.

The special grand jury doesn’t have the power to indict, only to investigate.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will now take the results and decide if she will pursue criminal charges and for whom.

In his order, McBurney praised the grand jurors for their service in the order to dissolve the grand jury.

“The court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve.”

McBurney has set a hearing for Jan. 24 to decide how much of the investigative report will be released to the public before any potential indictments are made.

