Fulton grandmother who ‘poisoned’ toddler with meth sentenced to life in prison

After two trials, a Fulton County grandmother is heading to prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, according to prosecutors.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Tuesday that Tonya Monroe has been sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Channel 2 Action News has been following this case since 2016 when Monroe’s grandson, Kobe Conley Shaw, who had a rare genetic disorder, was “poisoned” with methamphetamine and died at a Sandy Springs apartment complex, prosecutors say. They say Monroe “acted with malice and intent to harm the child.”

Officials say that during the initial investigation, Monroe tried making it look like Kobe had suffocated. When the medical examiner ruled Kobe’s cause of death as a methamphetamine overdose, she went on the run for more than a month through Georgia and Alabama.

Monroe first stood trial in 2018, but it ended in an 11-1 hung jury.

Last month, Monroe was convicted of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, cruelty to children and distribution of methamphetamine.

“After two trials over six years, I’m proud that we were able to get justice for the murder of this precious child,” Willis said.

Monroe is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail. It is unclear when she will be transferred to a state prison.

