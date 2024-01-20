Fulton jail food contractors, detention officer among 6 arrested when contraband scheme uncovered

Six people, including a detention officer and food contractors at the Fulton County Jail, are now facing charges for trying to sneak stuff into the jail.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials say they began investigating after cartons of cigarettes were found in a food tray on one of the housing floors of the jail last month.

Investigators say they learned that several employees of Summit Correctional Services, the jail’s food service contractor, were involved. They say a former inmate who had been released on bond and a detention officer were also involved.

They say an organized network has profited at least $100,000 in the last year.

Those arrested include:

Sequoyah Anderson-Roberts - Summit Assistant Director

Charged with obtaining, procuring or giving inmate tobacco or tobacco product

Tiffany Anderson - Summit Food Service Worker

Charged with two counts of obtaining, procuring or giving inmate tobacco or tobacco product and two counts of crossing guard lines

Tiffany Davis - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer

Charged with two counts of violation of oath of office, two counts of obtaining, procuring or giving inmate tobacco or tobacco product and one count of participation in criminal gang activity

Nicole Sheats - Summit Food Service Worker

Charged with obtaining, procuring or giving inmate tobacco or tobacco product

Richard Smith - Summit Warehouse Supervisor/Driver

Charged with three counts of obtaining, procuring or giving inmate tobacco or tobacco product, crossing guard lines and possession of marijuana

Vanlen Preston - Former inmate out on bond

Charged with four counts of participation in criminal gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.



Summit Correctional Services started its contract with the Fulton County Jail in April 2023. All four people arrested worked in the jail under the previous contractor, Aramark, and were retained under the new contract.

Deputies also say that Davis and Preston were involved in a relationship and living with one another.

Davis was hired as a detention officer in December 2022 and met Preston when he was most recently detained at the jail from July 2022 to September 2023.

Investigators searched her South Fulton home earlier this week and collected two guns, one of which was stolen, marijuana, a drone and $4,500 in cash.

Davis was arrested and fired from the sheriff’s office on Friday.

According to jail records, Smith and Sheats have been released from the Fulton County Jail. The other four remain being held there.

