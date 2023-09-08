Fulton judge expected to release full report that led indictment of Trump, 18 others

A Fulton County judge is expected to finally release the full the report from the special purpose grand jury investigation that led to the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others in accusations that they conspired to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Last week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that he would allow the release of the full report as long as no objections were filed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to court records, nothing has been filed objecting to its release, so McBurney is expected to make the report public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Up until this point, only a very small portion has been made public.

“We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 election that could result in overturning that election,” the report said.

Also, a majority of the jurors believed perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses and recommended that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seek appropriate indictments.

Willis has said they she would make the full report available at the appropriate time.

Now that 19 people have been indicted in the case, several entities have been asking that the full report be released.

The Prosecuting Attorneys Council has asked that the full report be made public as it gets ready to appoint a special prosecutor to look into Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ possible involvement in the case.

Jones was one of 16 false electors that the indictment said broke the law when they impersonated legal electors, signed their names to a document, and illegally transmitted it to Washington.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that Jones is implicated in the indictment as “unindicted co-conspirator No. 8.”

Because of her ties to Jones’ Democratic opponent in the 2022 election, a judge barred Willis from prosecuting him.

One of the defendants indicted in the election interference case, Kenneth Chesebro, has also asked that the report be released.

“Based on court filings and media reporting, numerous witnesses were subpoenaed to testify before the SPGJ, and in fact did testify,” the court filing said. Mr. Chesebro anticipates that many of these same people will testify at his trial. Therefore, any recordings, transcripts and SPGJ reports are critical for Mr. Chesebro to obtain in order to properly prepare for trial,” a motion filed on Monday said.

The special purpose grand jury wrapped up it’s work January after eight months of intense investigation into the allegations against Trump and his allies.

The grand jurors investigated everything from the now-infamous phone call from Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to the false allegations of voter fraud made by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a state Senate subcommittee, to the meeting of false electors inside the state capitol.

According to the final report, 26 Fulton County residents heard evidence from 75 witnesses. Exactly what brought them to the conclusion to indict 19 people in the case will finally be known once the full report is made public.

