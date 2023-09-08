Fulton judge releases full special grand jury report that led to the indictment of Trump, 18 others

A Fulton County judge has released the full report from the special purpose grand jury investigation that led to the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others, accusing them of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The report was released after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled last week that he would allow the release of the full report as long as no objections were filed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The grand jurors investigated everything from the now-infamous phone call from Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to the false allegations of voter fraud made by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a state Senate subcommittee to the meeting of false electors inside the state capitol.

According to the report, the special grand jury found “by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 202 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”

On top of the 19 people who have already been indicted in the case, the special grand jury also recommended that 20 other people be indicted, including Lindsey Graham, David Perdue, Burt Jones, Lin Wood, Kelly Loefler, Michael Flynn, Boris Epshteyn, as well as two different slates of fake electors.

It’s unclear why the 20 additional people listed in the special report were not indicted.

“The grand jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The grand jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling,” the report said.

According to the final report, 26 Fulton County residents heard evidence from 75 witnesses.

