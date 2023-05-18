Fulton man beaten with belt as punishment for trying to stop crime in his neighborhood

Alpharetta police are searching for two people after they say a man was beaten so badly he was sent to the hospital.

Police say a man and woman were doing something illegal in an alleyway at the Avalon apartment complex just after 9:30 p.m. on May 12. A man saw them and confronted them.

When he confronted them, police say the male suspect assaulted the man with a belt and belt buckle. His injuries were so severe that he had to be hospitalized.

Investigators say the pair then walked away back to the Avalon business area after the attack.

Police say the woman seen in surveillance photos was not involved in the attack, but they still want to identify her as a witness.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos should call police at 678-297-6364.

