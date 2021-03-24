Fulton man charged with felony child abuse

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Mar. 23—TUPELO — An Itawamba County man was jailed over the weekend for allegedly injuring his own infant child.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers were dispatched March 20 around 11 p.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 1516 McCullough Boulevard for an injured 3-month-old. The infant appeared to be suffering from a fractured leg and was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the injury was not accidental, and TPD detectives and Child Protective Services were contacted. The biological father, Joshua Nichols, 35, of Fulton, was detained as a suspect while on the scene. The subsequent investigation led to Nichols being arrested felony child abuse.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:49 a.m. Sunday. He was arraigned Monday in Tupelo Municipal Court, where Judge Willie Allen ordered him held without bond.

william.moore@djournal.com

Recommended Stories

  • Confusion grips Turkish markets after central bank overhaul

    Turkish markets whip-sawed on Tuesday and offshore lira rates sky-rocketed as investors, banks and locals sought to predict whether President Tayyip Erdogan had reset the economy on an easy-month path after the weekend's abrupt leadership overhaul. The currency plunged as much as 15% on Monday after Erdogan abruptly fired a hawkish central bank governor and installed a critic of the country's tight monetary stance, including its 19% interest rate. Opposition politicians seized on what they called a dangerous and baffling move by the president to oust a bank governor, Naci Agbal, who had gained market credibility as an inflation-fighter in less than five months on the job.

  • Ex-NYPD officer said to have shaken tambourine during Capitol riot is charged

    Sara Carpenter, who worked for the New York Police Department for a decade, was accused of illegally entering the Capitol and charged with several misdemeanors.

  • UFO report details ‘difficult to explain’ sightings, says US ex-intelligence director

    US military pilots and satellites have recorded ‘a lot more’ UFO sightings than have been made public, John Ratcliffe says John Ratcliffe said the report would document previously unknown sightings from ‘all over the world’. Photograph: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images US military pilots and satellites have recorded “a lot more” sightings of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, than have been made public, Donald Trump’s former intelligence director John Ratcliffe said. Asked on Fox News about a forthcoming government report on “unidentified aerial phenomena”, Ratcliffe said the report would document previously unknown sightings from “all over the world”. “Frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public,” he said. “Some of those have been declassified. And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have been seen by navy or air force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, that we don’t have the technology for. “Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.” A video grab obtained 28 April 2020 courtesy of the US defense department shows part of an unclassified video taken by navy pilots. Photograph: DoD/AFP via Getty Images The UFO report must be published by early June, pursuant to a clause in a Covid relief and spending package signed by Trump before he left office. Ratcliffe served about eight months as director of national intelligence at the end of Trump’s term. Earlier, Trump moved to nominate Ratcliffe for the role but Ratcliffe withdrew over concerns he had exaggerated and fibbed about his experience as a prosecutor in Texas. “I actually wanted to get this information out and declassify it before I left office,” Ratcliffe said, “but we weren’t able to get it down into an unclassified format that we were able to talk about quickly enough.” The forthcoming report is to be issued by the defense department and intelligence agencies. When an unidentified aerial phenomena is identified, Ratcliffe said, analysts try to explain it as a potential weather disturbance or other routine spectacle. Wow. Maria Bartiromo gets former DNI John Ratcliffe to talk about UFOs ahead a deadline for the government to disclose what it knows about them..."Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things...there is actually quite a few more than have been made public" pic.twitter.com/qu4VlzrZw1— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 19, 2021 “We always look for a plausible application,” he said. “Sometimes we wonder whether our adversaries have technologies that are a little but farther down the road than we thought or that we realized. “But there are instances where we don’t have good explanations. “So in short, things that we are observing that are difficult to explain – and so there’s actually quite a few of those, and I think that that info has been gathered and will be put out in a way the American people can see.” Asked by Bartiromo where the unidentified phenomena were sighted, Ratcliffe replied, “actually all over the world, there have been sightings all over the world. “Multiple sensors that are picking up these things. They’re unexplained phenomenon, and there’s actually quite a few more than have been made public.”

  • Man accused of shooting deputy at Five Guys arrested

    After pleading guilty to shooting a constable deputy, the 25-year-old was given two sentences for the 2019 incident.

  • Three fully vaccinated Hawaii residents test positive for Covid

    ‘It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that’s an important message’

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • Analysis: Turkey steps into abyss with latest central bank boss ousting

    Turkey may have lost the faith of investors long weary of a cycle of unorthodox policies, analysts said, after President Tayyip Erdogan's shock sacking of its central bank chief. Erdogan's decision to replace the hawkish Naci Agbal with Sahap Kavcioglu, a like-minded critic of high interest rates, saw the lira slump nearly 10% and yields on Ankara's government bonds soar on Monday. Societe Generale said it had taken Turkey "beyond the point of no return" in terms of credibility and was likely to send Turks rushing to convert lira into dollars or euros again.

  • Obama blasts ‘cowardly’ GOP for blocking gun-control laws limiting ‘weapons of war’ amid Boulder mass shooting

    Former president and first lady both speak out following Colorado mass shooting

  • The US is recovering faster than expected but economic rebound is far from complete, Fed's Powell says

    Industries hit hardest by Covid "remain weak," and the current 6.2% unemployment rate "underestimates the shortfall" in hiring, Powell told Congress.

  • 21 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Boulder shooting inspires comparisons to police killing of Elijah McClain

    Critics say it’s the latest example of the biased application of force

  • Former Clippers remember guiding influence of Elgin Baylor

    From Ralph Lawler to Doc Rivers to Elton Brand, many were touched by the leadership of Elgin Baylor, the former executive and Lakers great who died.

  • Analysis: U.S. sanctions on Russia will send a signal, if not deter

    U.S. sanctions may not deter Russia from its alleged election meddling and cyber hacking in the short term but will signal Washington's renewed willingness to hold the Kremlin publicly to account for acts it views as malign. President Joe Biden has vowed Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and is expected to impose sanctions as soon as this week that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt. Russia denies meddling in U.S. elections and orchestrating the cyber hack that used U.S. tech company SolarWinds Corp to penetrate U.S. government networks.

  • Russian jets, Syrian army target northwestern Syria

    Russian jets and Syrian army forces targeted opposition-held areas of northwestern Syria on Sunday.A woman and a child were among seven civilians killed when mortar rounds hit a hospital in the city of Atareb.Videos obtained by Reuters from two witnesses show a ward damaged and civil defense rescuers carrying blood-stained patients outside. Reuters could not verify their authenticity.The Turkish Defence Ministry said Syrian army forces were behind that attack.Separately, Russian jets targeted a gas facility, cement factory, and several towns and cities near Syria's border with Turkey.Sources say one air strike came close to hitting the densely populated refugee camps in the area.One White Helmet volunteer described the attacks:"Four air raids were carried out by a Russian warplane and targeted the Bab al Hawa area that is located at the Syrian-Turkish border. The strike resulted in several injuries and there is no confirmed information related to the number of martyrs. There are huge fires and our teams are working to extinguish them."The gas facility targeted was near Samada city in Idlib province.It's the latest attack on fuel facilities that are an economic lifeline for a region home to more than four million people.Western intelligence sources say Russia was behind a ballistic missile strike earlier this month that set dozens of local oil refineries ablaze.Syria and Russia say they only target militant groups and deny any indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, or deliberate attacks on hospitals and infrastructure.Last March, Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed on a ceasefire to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib.

  • NC lawmakers reject adding Black history to new Holocaust legislation

    Lawmakers were told to file their own bills if they want to require teaching about Black history or Native American history.

  • Colorado suspect's family saw him fiddling with gun days before shooting -court documents

    (Reuters) -Two days before police say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa armed himself with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and donned a tactical vest, he sat in his Arvada, Colorado, home fiddling with a gun. The sight alarmed his family. The gun did not look like a rifle featured in old Western movies, Alissa's sister-in-law told police, according to an arrest affidavit.

  • The former prosecutor who said the DOJ is considering sedition charges in the Capitol riot went rogue and is being investigated, an official said

    The judge said he'd consider issuing a gag order or sanctions if anyone from the Justice Department made similar speculations in the media.

  • A health expert says you can travel after the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, but you should still avoid crowds

    People who've gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can travel, but the safer option is to wait until you're fully vaccinated.

  • Amazon is reportedly telling delivery drivers they must give 'biometric consent' so the company can track them as a condition of the job

    Amazon delivery drivers will lose their jobs if they don't give permission for the company to collect their biometric data, per a Motherboard report.

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth says she'll vote no on Biden nominees until White House taps Asian candidates

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is frustrated with the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in the Biden administration, and on Tuesday she said it'll cost them her vote on "all non-diversity nominees" until they reverse course and select Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for key executive branch positions. President Biden has made a point of trying to create a diverse Cabinet, but Duckworth has criticized its makeup, noting that none of the 15 secretaries are of Asian or Pacific Island descent. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai are both Asian American and hold Cabinet-level positions, but they are not considered Cabinet secretaries, Axios notes. Duckworth, who is of Asian descent, said the lack of representation is "not acceptable" and she'll withhold her vote for Biden's judicial and sub-Cabinet nominees for now, but "hopefully they figure it out." Duckworth did say she will support nominees backed by the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus, however. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who is also of Asian descent, said she's considering following Duckworth's lead. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsHouse Democrats' dangerous flirtation with election denial