Fulton man charged with having sex with a minor

Feb. 14—A Fulton man was arrested by State Police Tuesday, for allegedly having sexual contact with a child in Schoharie County.

According to a media release, investigators were called Jan. 10 and were told that Joseph Delaney, 42, had sexual contact with a child younger than 13 in the fall of 2022. He was arrested Feb. 13, at the Schoharie County Courthouse and charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony. He was transported to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.