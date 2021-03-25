Fulton man charged with sharing child porn, soliciting pictures from girls on Facebook
Mar. 24—JANESVILLE — Rock County prosecutors say a town of Fulton man charged with possessing child pornography solicited images and videos from underage girls on Facebook, according to a criminal complaint.
Noah W. Eisele, 34, is facing nine counts of possessing child porn. The Rock County Sheriff's Office announced his arrest last week.
Detectives reviewed a Facebook account he used under the name "Brandon Schuma," a name he used as he groomed underage girls and exchanged sexual images and videos with them, the complaint states.
The girls he solicited pictures and videos from lived in several different states, including but not limited to Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, New York and Ohio, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors also said he exchanged child porn and advice for storing it with other men. It was not immediately clear from the criminal complaint if he shared the specific images and videos underage girls sent him or other files of child porn.
Local authorities received a tip Feb. 4 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that came originally from Facebook. The tip was about 13 images and videos the social media site identified as suspected child exploitation material, according to the complaint.
The Facebook account Eisele used had a profile picture that was Alex from Target, a teen boy who went viral in 2014.
Eisele later told authorities that he guessed that he had reached out to about 100 girls, about half of whom eventually sent naked photos or videos, the complaint states.
Eisele said he needs therapy and counseling. He said his behavior tears him apart and that he kept pushing boundaries, but he had no excuse.
"You reap what you sow," he told a detective, according to the complaint.
A court commissioner set a $500 cash bond for Eisele on March 19, court records show. A condition of that bond is to have no contact with minors except for adult supervised contact with his own children. He also cannot have a device with internet access.
Eisele is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5.