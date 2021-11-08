Fulton man hospitalized after Sunday stabbing incident

Nov. 8—A Fulton man is in the hospital after being stabbed during an altercation on Nov. 7, according to a release by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

At around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched to a residence in Fulton Township, where a 36-year-old man had been stabbed. A further investigation found the male was involved in a physical altercation with a 37-year-old man, which led to the stabbing.

Detectives are still investigating the matter, but said the stabbing was an isolated incident and have determined there is no threat to the public.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.