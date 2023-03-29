Fulton man stabbed girlfriend’s friend to death, hid her body for over a year, prosecutors say

A Fulton County man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend’s friend in 2014.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Anthony Barber stabbed Carnita Chick in February 2014 before breaking her neck to make sure she was dead.

Prosecutors say Chick and Barber’s girlfriend were hanging out in the girlfriend’s College Park apartment when Barber killed her. Barber’s girlfriend testified that he did not approve of the women’s friendship.

She said that he threatened to kill her as well before wrapping Chick’s body in a tarp and getting rid of it.

A couple of months after the murder, in April 2014, Barber’s girlfriend said he beat her up, so she left him and reported Chick’s murder.

Chick was considered a missing person for more than a year and a half before her remains were found in September 2015 in the woods next to Barber’s girlfriend’s apartment.

“The Defendant, in this case, chose to violently end the life of another human being and discarded her like trash for the sole reason of disliking her,” Willis said in a statement.

Barber was convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

