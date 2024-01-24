Fulton, Mantachie numbers up, Tremont numbers down in Mississippi DOR's latest sales tax diversion report

Jan. 24—A report detailing diversion of state sales tax revenue to Mississippi municipalities has been released which helps paint a clearer picture of the revenue pulled in by Itawamba County's cities and towns.

In Mississippi, municipalities receive an 18.5% diversion of state sales tax revenue back from the Mississippi Department of Revenue each month.

The report, released by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, showed that the City of Fulton received a $170,007.91 diversion of state sales tax revenue in December of 2023, an increase of about 3.6% over the $163,997.81 received by the city in December 2022. From July through December of 2023, Fulton received $1,031,967.74 in diversion of state tax revenue, 4.2% increase over the $990,099.46 received from the same period in 2022.

Mantachie, meanwhile, received a $21,460.83 diversion for December 2023, a 3.6% increase over December 2022's diversion of $20,719.89. For July through December of 2023, Mantachie received a $136,593.40 diversion, an increase of 2% over the $133,960.31 diversion received for the same period the year prior.

Tremont received a state sales tax diversion of $2,278.23 for December 2023, representing a 2.2% decrease from the $2,329.92 diversion the town received in December 2022. For July through December of 2023, Tremont received a diversion of $13,585.41, also representing a 15.2% decrease from the $16,022.78 during the same period in 2022.

