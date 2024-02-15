Fulton, Pulaski Counties represented at DYW contest

Feb. 15—Fulton and Pulaski Counties will have representation at the state Distinguished Young Women (DYW) competition this weekend in Kokomo. Caston student Breana Amezquita and West Central student Allie Sanders won their respective competitions at Caston High School on Nov. 19.

The state competition begins at 6 p.m. Friday night at Indiana University Kokomo's Haven's Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. It continues at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Both students have the opportunity to win scholarship money by advancing as a top 10 finalist.

Breana Amezquita

Like most other competitors in this weekend's DYW competition, Caston High School senior Breana Amezquita is a bit nervous.

Despite the nerves, she said representing Fulton County in the state competition was a blessing.

"It's not really anything I expected to get out of this competition and I just feel very proud to be from a small close-knit community and show that as a small community we can do great things," she said. "I'm just going to try and strive and pursue as many things as possible in the name of my county and make them proud, hopefully."

When Amezquita said "pursue as many things as possible" she wasn't kidding.

She ran cross country for Caston and is currently a cheerleader. This spring, she will compete in shotput and discus. She's also the school's Key Club secretary, a member of the drama club, Spanish club and National Honors Society. There are more, but it's difficult for her to keep track of everything she's involved with.

Add into all those extracurriculars her prep work for this weekend's competition. Combined, Amezquita has learned a lot about time management.

For the talent portion of the competition, Amezquita will recite a poem she wrote called "His Eyes." While the poem is an original composition, she said she will be judged more for her stage presence.

"I enjoy writing," she said. "Writing has made a huge impact on my life from the moment I could pick up a pen and write my name to where I am now."

She became interested in poetry when she read Edgar Allen Poe's "The Raven" late in elementary school.

Amezquita will attend Purdue University in the fall to study biomedical health sciences on either the pre-med track of the pre-physician assistant track. She would like to work at Riley Hospital someday.

"I've always been drawn to working in pediatrics and helping those children in need," she said. "As long as I'm doing something in the medical health care field, I will be happy."

Allie Sanders

West Central High School senior Allie Sanders has never done anything like the DYW competition before.

The West Central High School senior was inspired to compete after Audrey Croft, a student from her school, competed the year before.

So, Sanders gave it a try and walked out of the competition as the Distinguished Young Woman of Winamac.

She said representing Pulaski County was an honor. But being an ambassador for the program has also meant a lot to her.

"I like that not a lot of people, even at my school, know what the program is, so I have kind of been able to tell a lot of people about it which I think is really cool," she said.

As Sanders heads into this weekend's state competition, she has been busy practicing for the fitness routine. She also partook in mock interviews and has been studying political topics.

When she takes the stage during Friday evening's talent portion of the program, she will perform the Shinedown cover of Lynard Skynard's song "Simple Man" on guitar.

"I have been singing since I was like 4 or 5 and I wanted a guitar when I was around 8," Sanders said.

At West Central, Sanders played on the volleyball team and is a member of the National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Academic English Team.

She will study nursing at Purdue University in the fall with the goal to be a labor and delivery nurse.

What has Distinguished Young Women taught her about herself?

"Probably that I am a lot braver than I thought I was," she said. "I've had to step out of my comfort zone a lot for this. But I feel like I'm better for the experience and I know I can do more than I thought I could."