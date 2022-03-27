🌱 Fulton Teacher Push + Mask Ask: Delta Wants End + Movie Studio

Get on up, Atlanta! Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started. Here are the most important things going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 65 Low: 48.

Here are the top 5 stories in Atlanta today:

Demand is high and supply is low for teachers in metro Atlanta, so Fulton County Schools administrators are getting creative to attract more teachers for this upcoming school year. That means more money and more paid days are being offered to new - and current - employees. Hiring incentives range from $2,500 to $7,500 for paraprofessionals and full-time special education teachers.And retention incentives to keep teachers range from $1,200 to $2,500. Additionally, paid days to get work done - previously not in the budget - could earn teachers up to nearly $400 a day. To apply, go to the FCS website. (WSB Atlanta) As Spring Break approaches in metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and other air carriers are asking for the federal COVID-19 testing and mask requirements for travelers to end as soon as possible. In a letter to President Joe Biden, executives from six major airlines and air transport companies requested he eliminate the mask requirements for airport and airplanes along with international pre-departure COVID-19 testing. As Delta’s Chief Executive Officer, Ed Bastian, noted, the cleaning and safety precautions utilized by Delta and other airlines are enough to keep passengers safe. The White House has not responded to the letter and has not indicated if or when they would consider loosening restrictions. (WSB Atlanta) The majority owner of a new multi-million dollar movie studio in metro Atlanta is a Black woman, film veteran Tammy Williams. She is heading Cinema South Studios, which is set to open in Fayette County. A one-stop shop for movie studios, filmmakers and production companies, Cinema South Studios will initially have two purpose-built sound stages, workshops, office and production support facilities, later expanding into a full-service picture/post facility supporting digital and film workflows within the production complex. (WSB Atlanta) This year, the Wylde Center in Decatur is celebrating 25 years of environmental stewardship. After beginning in 1997 with Oakhurst Garden, the first Wylde Center garden, created by Sally Wylde, the nonprofit is now composed of seven acres of land split between four additional, different gardens– Sugar Creek Garden also in Oakhurst, Hawk Hollow in Kirkwood, Edgewood Community Learning Garden, and the Mulberry Fields Garden in Candler Park. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Wylde Center team is hosting some celebratory parties and initiatives. And, over the next 18-24 months, the Wylde Center will be embarking on a capital campaign that will see site improvement to all of their gardens, including additional structures, bathrooms and a renovated main office at the Oakhurst Garden. (Reporter Newspapers) Dozens of volunteers braved windy conditions Saturday to help clean the Chattahoochee River during the annual “Sweep the Hooch” event. Held at Proctor Creek and Grove Park Recreation Center, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was on hand for the trash cleanup at several access points along the river. “This is our city’s water supply, it’s right here on the west side in the Grove Park neighborhood," Dickens said. "So, we’re out here with neighbors, with city council members, with the corporate community, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper nonprofit, we’re all out here making sure that we clean up this area so people can enjoy it." (CBS 46 News)

Today in Atlanta:

March Madness: Library Edition at DeKalb County Public Library. (All day)

Arthur and Denise Ratliff, Georgia Master Gardeners, photographers and world travelers, present photographs of gardens from their travels. At DeKalb County Public Library. (10:00 AM)

Introduction to Microsoft’s ATL Datacenter expansion, with the Greater Women's Business Council. (1:00 PM)

District 5 residents can connect every Monday with Councilman Corey A. Reeves. Join Councilman Reeves and some special guests every Monday at 6:30 pm via Zoom. (6:30 PM)

Dr. Valerie Matthews of Georgia State University will present dramatic readings from the story, "Heaven, Hell, House and Home," and discuss how this 1926 text presages and illuminates 21st century women's issues. At DeKalb County Public Library. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:



Check out this snap of a storm brewing over Atlanta via @btlyle. #atlantasnaps (Instagram)

People are engaging with the newly installed #beltlineart on the Atlanta BeltLine's Eastside Trail near Irwin St. Stop by and check it out. "Enfold Pavilion" by Zamila Karimi and Farhaan Samnani. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Happy Hollow/Winters Chapel: "Looking for a recommendation for an awesome wedding band!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, River Shoals: "Breaking News! Clayton County, GA, get ready! The SpringPhest is here! March 25th - April 3rd. Rides, games, food, attractions and live music! $25 wristbands - unlimited rides (available online only). Visit: https://modernmidways.com/events/22." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, East Atlanta/Glen Emerald Park: "I have 'adopted' the colony of feral cats that lives in my apartment complex. There are eight of them, I believe. I’ve put out food and water bowls for them and replenish them. What else should I do to help them? Living in an apartment complex, I don’t think I can put a lot of stuff out because it may get removed as trash." (Nextdoor)

