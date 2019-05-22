Fuming Craig Wright Demands Podcaster Tell Court He Created Bitcoin

By CCN: We previously reported on Craig Wright’s legal actions against Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast. Wright claims McCormack engaged in libel by calling him a “fraud” for claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto. McCormack has received his second notice from Wright’s legal team, which claims in part that the podcaster failed to acknowledge the suit against him properly.

The following is the latest letter from his solicitors of Craig Wright. Based on the copyright news yesterday, it is very clear their game plan. I have until Friday to make a decision. Not contesting this is an option but in no way will I read a statement in court as they want. pic.twitter.com/Gwulw4Smok — Dr. Peter McCormack (@PeterMcCormack) May 22, 2019





Bitcoin Podcaster Stands Ground Against Craig Wright’s Legal Threats

McCormack had previously sent a letter to the law firm, stating that he was fully prepared to defend his claim. He also doubled-down on that claim.

My formal response to the letter issued by the lawyers of Craig Wright and @CalvinAyre. This was sent today. We look forward to resolving this quickly and efficiently. pic.twitter.com/ANSmF1kH8k — Dr. Peter McCormack (@PeterMcCormack) April 14, 2019





The new letter from Wright’s lawyers describes a few scenarios. In one of them, McCormack has to back down and say in a UK court that he committed libel against Wright when he alleged that Wright wasn’t Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

“In the event that he obtains [an order of default judgment], our client will be entitled to apply to the court for […] an order permitting a statement to be read in open court. In that statement our client would seek to vindicate his reputation publicly by explaining that you libeled him. The statement will refer to what you said about our client, namely that he falsely and fraudulently claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto; and will explain that this was untrue. It will also refer to any award damages that the court makes against you.”

Call Me ‘Satoshi,’ Baby!

craig wright bitcoin More

Craig Wright desperately wants his critics to call him “Satoshi.” | Source: nChain/YouTube

