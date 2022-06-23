'All of it is fun': Elementary students learn about law enforcement at Port Huron Police summer camp

Kids play in a Port Huron Police Department car during the Port Huron Police Department's annual Law Enforcement Elementary Camp on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Garfield Elementary School in Port Huron.

A groups of kids climbed in and out of the plastic seats of a police car on the front lawn of Garfield Elementary School Wednesday morning. One child held up a police shield and looked through its plastic window, exclaiming that it was heavy, while another tried on a police vest.

The children were participating in the Port Huron Police Department's annual Law Enforcement Elementary Camp, held at various schools throughout the city this week.

Jaxon Dobbie (left) and Cohen Tucker (right) decorate their pinewood derby cars during the Port Huron Police Department's annual Law Enforcement Elementary Camp on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Garfield Elementary School in Port Huron.

The camp introduces students to various elements of law enforcement and fosters positive relationships between law enforcement officers and young people.

"The biggest things of this is building relationships with the kids," Port Huron Police School Resource Officer Dennis Huisman said. "Just showing the kids that we're humans, we're not just driving a car that's just looking to pull someone over or arrest somebody. We're there to help them. We want them to realize the police are here to help you."

This is the third year for the elementary camp. The Port Huron Police Department will also hold a High School Police Academy at Port Huron Northern High School in July. Both camps are funded through donations and a grant for $5,406 from the Community Foundation of St. Clair County.

Jase Dossin learns how to do finger printing during the Port Huron Police Department's annual Law Enforcement Elementary Camp on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Garfield Elementary School.

Students rotated through different stations throughout the day to learn about various elements of law enforcement. At one station, students learning how to collect fingerprints dusted jars with tiny dusters. At another, they decorated Pinewood Derby cars with markers, paint and glitter.

Later in the day, Port Huron Police Officer Jennifer Sly would visit with the department's police dogs so students can learn about the K9 unit.

Huisman said the kids have been energetic and excited to learn about law enforcement, and they enjoy meeting the department's officers and volunteer troopers from Michigan State Police.

Kids gather inside a classroom during the Port Huron Police Department's annual Law Enforcement Elementary Camp on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Garfield Elementary School.

Jase Dossin, 9, said his favorite part of camp is designing and racing the pinewood derby cars.

He wants to become a police officer or lawyer when he is older, so he signed up for the camp because he wants to learn more about law enforcement.

Katie Williams, 12, said this was her second year at the camp. She loves law enforcement, and its one of the careers she might consider when she is older.

"I just like every part of camp," Williams said. "All of it is fun."

Amelia Bergman decorates her pinewood derby car during the Port Huron Police Department's annual Law Enforcement Elementary Camp on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Garfield Elementary School.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron Police summer camp fosters positive relationships with young people