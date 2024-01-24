Fun to Do: Evening of soul, stand-up comedy, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on Broadway and more

Looking for something to do during the next week? Here are just a few happenings in Hampton Roads.

Virginia Opera presents “Sanctuary Road.” The piece tells the stories of Clarissa Davis, who fled Portsmouth, and Henry “Box” Brown, who fled Richmond, along with others in pursuit of freedom on the Underground Railroad. 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Harrison Opera House, 160 W. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk. Tickets start at $15. To buy online or for performances in Fairfax and Richmond, visit vaopera.org.

“To Listen Past the Quiet.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Zeiders American Dream Theater, 4509 Commerce St., Virginia Beach. $30. Discounts available. For more show times through Feb. 3, visit thez.org.

It’s a “winter white affair” as Maze featuring Frankie Beverly make their way to Hampton, bringing an evening of soul, at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Isley Brothers will open. Hampton Coliseum, 1000 Coliseum Drive. Tickets start at $59.50. To buy online, visit ticketmaster.com.

Actor and stand-up comedian D.L. Hughley continues to bring the laughs to the Funny Bone. 7 p.m. Sunday at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 217 Central Park Ave., Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $48. To buy online, visit vb.funnybone.com.

Broadway in Norfolk presents “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, with more shows through Feb. 4, at Chrysler Hall, 215 St. Paul’s Blvd., Norfolk. Tickets start at $40. To buy online, visit ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit sevenvenues.com.

The Four Phantoms in concert, featuring four men who sang the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” together for a night of music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Ferguson Center for the Arts, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News. Tickets start at $33.50. To buy online, visit fergusoncenter.org.

Events may change. Check before attending.

Patty Jenkins, patty.jenkins@pilotonline.com