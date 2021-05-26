Fun and fantasy fuel staying power of 'Friends'

FILE PHOTO: FRIENDS CAST ARRIVES AT THE NBC 75TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY.
Jill Serjeant
By Jill Serjeant

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - K-pop band BTS said they improved their English by watching it, soccer player David Beckham says the show makes him smile "almost to the point of crying," and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said a friend got her hooked on the comedy.

"Friends" may have ended its run in 2004 but the appeal of the comedy about six friends living in New York City shows no sign of waning and is reflected in a reunion special on HBO Max on Thursday.

The show's blend of farce, fantasy and aspiration has created a new generation of fans, many of whom, like Yousafzai, weren't born when "Friends" began in 1994 yet have become devotees by watching re-runs.

James Corden, host of "Friends: The Reunion," said the show has been watched more than 100 billion times across all platforms, influencing fashion and hair styles.

Like "Seinfeld," it was one of the first American TV comedies to focus on young adults, rather than families or shows set in workplaces.

The characters "are not all married, or where they want to be in their careers, and so you see a little bit of that uncertainty with which probably a lot of people, regardless of cultural or national context, could identify," said Claire Sisco King, associate professor in the department of communication studies at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

"Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman said the writers were themselves trying to make a living in New York City when they came up with the idea for the show.

"We definitely pulled from our lives," Kauffman says in the reunion special.

Despite the lack of diversity on the series - the characters are all white - the reunion features fans from India, Ghana, Mexico and other nations talking about how watching "Friends" has helped them cope with depression, loneliness and family trauma.

Guest star Lady Gaga thanks Lisa Kudrow for her role as the zany Phoebe Buffay and "being the person for all of us on 'Friends' that was the different one."

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington praised the show's comic timing. "These six actors are masters of physical comedy," Harington said.

Kauffman recalled how jokes would be rewritten on the set if they didn't get a laugh from the studio audience on a given night, and how audience reaction influenced the development of the romance between Monica and Chandler.

The coronavirus pandemic fueled the popularity of the show in the past year.

"That escapism could be particularly appealing when everyday life was difficult, tedious and terrifying," said Sisco King.

All the success has made it difficult for many of the actors to leave their "Friends" characters behind.

"It was so hard for people to see Matthew Perry as anything but Chandler, or David Schwimmer is anything but Ross. That's the Catch-22 with a show that has that kind of intense fandom," said Sisco King.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

    European Union leaders on Monday agreed to impose new economic sanctions against Belarus, after the country's authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko forced a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday so authorities could arrest Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist on board. Already, there are sanctions in place against Lukashenko and other top officials in response to the violent crackdown on protesters last year during Belarus' disputed presidential election. Protasevich is the co-founder and former editor of the NEXTA Telegram channel, one of the few opposition outlets still in existence following the demonstrations. Protasevich has been living in Lithuania, and was accused of inciting hatred and mass disorder; he faces 12 years in prison if convicted. In addition to sanctions, the EU leaders want planes to steer clear of Belarusian airspace and ban Belarus' national airline from flying over or into any EU territories. Lukashenko's move was "the test of the West," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told The Washington Post on Monday. "But it was also a show of force and confidence to his own people and the opposition: 'Look, I can come and get you anyway.' This is an inter-European flight, from Athens to Vilnius, with a European company performing the flight, with a person who is under European protection because he is an opposition activist. This is a direct attack against Europe." Lithuanian authorities are working to determine whether anyone else — like Russia — was involved in forcing the plane to divert to Minsk, and want to know the whereabouts of three passengers who got off the plane at the airport but didn't get back on. "This was a major operation," a senior European official told the Post. "These were skilled professionals, skilled guys on board." A video appeared on Telegram Monday evening featuring Protasevich delivering what was seemingly a coerced message, with the journalist saying he was being treated "as correctly as possible" and cooperated by giving "confessional testimony about the fact of organizing mass riots in the city of Minsk." More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.