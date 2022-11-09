‘Have fun getting out’: Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, leaves 3 children inside

A woman was arrested for setting a house on fire after a food dispute, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

On Nov. 4 at approximately 3:25 a.m., two women got into a verbal argument over a hamburger at a home on Burr Road, off Chelsea Avenue.

One of the women, Pamela West, looked to the other woman who was wheelchair-bound and told her “Have fun getting out the house b****”, before walking out of the house and slamming the door, according to an affidavit.

West then used a cigarette lighter on a plastic bag full of clothes that was sitting on the front porch.

The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the house fire.

MFD noticed there was heavy smoke, and the source of the fire was on the front porch, records show.

After extinguishing the fire, MFD saw seven people (four adults and three children) that were inside at the time of the fire, records show.

West was later arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

West has a court date on Nov. 10.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



