'Fun and nostalgic': The PEEPS Sweet Suite is now taking visitors. Take a peek inside.

PEEPS and Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton present the "Peeps Sweet Suite" near the brand’s hometown in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, open just in time for Easter.

Famous marshmallow candy brand PEEPS has teamed up with Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton to create a very special (and very sweet) stay for families ahead of Easter season.

The "PEEPS Sweet Suite" is located close to where the iconic brand was birthed, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania close to another destination spot for families: the Crayola Experience.

For hardcore fans of the brand, this will be worth traveling in for. For the rest of us, here is some of what guests will experience.

PEEPS new flavors: Iee Blue Raspberry, Rice Krispies and more

The PEEPS Sweet Suite experience

PEEPS and Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton present the "Peeps Sweet Suite" near the brand’s hometown in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, open just in time for Easter.

"Every detail" of the PEEPS Sweet Suite experience is "a nod to the fun and nostalgia," Brand Manager Caitlin Servian said in a press release.

Avaialble in the suite is the classic collection of PEEPS and also all of the new flavors announced for 2024, which include:

Peeps Rice Krispies Treats

Peeps Icee Blue Raspberry

Peeps Sour Strawberry

Peeps Delights S'mores Graham Cracker

Guests will be given merchandise from the rooms including plushies, slippers, bathrobes and more, according to the release.

PEEPS and Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton present the "Peeps Sweet Suite" near the brand’s hometown in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, open just in time for Easter.

There will be an optional "V.I.Peep" experience available, the brand announced, where guests will be able to tour the PEEPS headquarters off site and have a chance of seeing the PEEPSMOBILE in person.

There will also be an Instagram photo op opportunity and a chance to taste "freshly-hatched" PEEPS. You'll have to book a room to find out what that means.

PEEPS and Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton present the "Peeps Sweet Suite" near the brand’s hometown in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, open just in time for Easter.

"The PEEPS Sweet Suite isn't just a place to stay, it's a charming destination that captures the joy of the season, aligning perfectly with our signature hospitality and mission to make every guest's visit extraordinary," Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton General Manager Bryan Reichelt said in the press release.

How to book a PEEPS Suite Sweet

PEEPS and Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton present the "Peeps Sweet Suite" near the brand’s hometown in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, open just in time for Easter.

The best way to book a stay at the PEEPS Suite Sweet is online through the Hilton Honors website, the Philly Burbs, a part of USA TODAY reported.

Interested individuals or families can book a PEEPS Sweet Suite for either a one- or two-night stay, but hurry up, the rooms are booking up fast.

The available booking window is open from Monday, March 18, through Thursday, March 29. Booking begins at $159.

Damon C. Williams of the Bucks County Courier Times contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The PEEPS Sweet Suite is now taking visitors. Take a peek inside.