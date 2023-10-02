'It's a fun place': Monroe woman retires after 40 years at McDonald's

Debbie Bross worked at Monroe’s Cunningham drugstore for 16 years.

When the store closed, she was 27 and needed another job, so we went to McDonald’s. On Friday, she retired after 40 years with the restaurant chain.

“After Cunningham, I had to find something to do. I put in an application there and got hired for Monroe Street. I just thought it would be a temporary job, but I kept getting raises. I said, ‘Heck, I’ll just stay here.’ I didn’t bother looking (for another job),” she said.

Bross, a 1974 graduate of Monroe High School, began on the crew.

“You do everything: Service, cashier, stock things, wait on customers, a little on the grill, a little bit of everything,” she said.

A year later, she was promoted to manager. After 19 years at the Monroe Street restaurant, she transferred to the Telegraph Road McDonald’s, where she’s been a manager ever since. Her crew included mostly teens and older adults.

“She keeps everyone doing the right things. She’s always a nice person,” fellow manager Sam Vance of Erie said.

“I just enjoy my job,” Bross said. “It’s a fun place. We’re all like family there. I’m sad to leave.”

Bross, 67, thought about retiring two years ago, but decided to try to attain a milestone.

“I was so close to 40 years,” she said. "The last two years went by so fast."

In four decades, she experienced several changes at McDonald’s. One of the biggest was the demise of the PlayPlace.

“It was a job taking care of it and keeping it clean. At first (customers) were disappointed, but they have gotten used to it,” Bross said.

She’s also seen several changes in the menu, including the advent of the McCafe Frappe. She remembers when stores made the Hotcakes from scratch. She said customers still miss some of the discontinued items.

“People still ask for the Strawberry Yogurt Parfait,” Bross said.

Local top sellers, Bross said, are the Big Mac, McChicken, McDouble and “lots of nuggets." Her personal favorites are the Deluxe McCrispy and the Daily Double.

Bross has a few retirement goals.

She has two cats who “hate each other.” She aims to make the cats friends. She also wants to travel and add to her bank collection.

“I want to spend time with family and friends and maybe take some trips. My hobby is collecting piggy banks from other states. I’ll continue doing that. I have 21 banks,” she said.

Bross said she’ll miss her co-workers and the customers.

“We get a lot of regulars through the drive-thru,” she said.

Co-workers said Bross will be missed.

Jaleene Frayer of Monroe has worked for McDonald’s for two years. She appreciated having Bross as a boss.

“She cares about you as a person. That’s pretty rare,” Frayer said.

“I just like her vibe,” employee Nikki Loomis of Monroe said. Loomis joined McDonald’s in the spring. “Debbie's really easy to talk to. When I was new I had a bunch of questions. She didn’t get upset I had questions."

"She’s always smiling, always has a positive attitude," Lauren Bird of Monroe said. "She’s a great boss."

"She's going to be missed," Frayer said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe woman retires after 40 years at McDonald's