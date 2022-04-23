Fun Spot: ‘Huge’ opportunities for job seekers

Gene Saladna
·1 min read

Fun Spot America says it wants you to be a part of something “HUGE!”

The amusement park company is looking to grow its workforce and announced it has several available career opportunities.

Fun Spot said its parks offer employees a “family-like work environment” and several benefits, such as support for continuing education.


Fun Spot file photo
Fun Spot file photo

Hourly wages at Fun Spot’s Orlando and Kissimmee locations start at $14.

Fun Spot America said it’s hiring for the following positions:

  • Quick service food & beverage/food preparation/cook

  • Theme park attendant/ride operator

  • Guest service/cashier

  • Ticketing/admissions/arcade

  • Maintenance technician

The company touted itself as a “job safe company,” even when faced with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We support each other through difficult situations,” Fun Spot CEO John Arie, Jr. said.

“We didn’t lay off a single employee and we paid their salaries. We are one of the only companies that in more than 24 years never had to implement a layoff,” Arie added.

The company said other benefits for employees may include:

  • Paid day off for their birthday.

  • Three bonuses per year.

  • Retirement plan with company match.

  • Health Insurance.

  • PTO.

  • Meal discounts.

For more information about job openings and how to apply, click here.

