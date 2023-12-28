Fun to Do: There’s still time to catch holiday light displays

Looking for something to do during the next week? Here are just a few happenings in Hampton Roads.

Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party.” Noon and 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Scope arena, 201 E. Brambleton Ave., Norfolk. Tickets start at $20. To purchase online, visit ticketmaster.com. For more information and discounts, visit sevenvenues.com.

Jeezy and Friends, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, will bring “Return of the Snowman” to Norfolk. 8 p.m. Saturday at Chrysler Hall, 215 St. Paul’s Blvd. Tickets start at $95. To purchase online, visit ticketmaster.com.

Ring in 2024 with Last Night on the Town, featuring reggae band The Movement; also The Collection and The Ries Brothers. Virginia Beach. Family-friendly activities from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Town Center fountain. Columbus Street main stage live music kicks off at 8 p.m.; the ball drop is at midnight. For details or VIP packages, visit lastnightonthetown.com.

Garden of Lights ends Sunday with Barks and Bulbs. Bring along your canine friend and take in the festive sights together. Beginning at 5 p.m. Norfolk Botanical Garden, 6700 Azalea Garden Road. For ticket information, visit norfolkbotanicalgarden.org.

Celebration in Lights, through Monday. 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave. For ticket information, call 757-886-7912 or visit nnparksandrec.org.

Holiday Lights at the Beach ends Monday and will feature its bike night finale. 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the Boardwalk at 2nd Street, Virginia Beach. The finale event is free, so grab your bikes and enjoy the seasonal light display by handlebars. For more information, visit beacheventsvb.com.

Events may change. Check before attending.

Patty Jenkins, patty.jenkins@pilotonline.com