'Functional' addict sentenced to 28 months for selling fentanyl

Sep. 1—A Manchester man whose drug addiction led him to sell fentanyl pills made to look like prescription oxycodone, even as he worked long hours at a legitimate job and maintained family relationships, was sentenced Wednesday to 28 months in federal prison, authorities announced.

The sentence, imposed on Matthew Gastringer, 35, who has lived on Bigelow Street, by Judge Michael P. Shea in U.S. District Court in Hartford, was below the 37-month minimum recommended by federal guidelines.

The judge ordered Gastringer to serve five years of supervised release, which is similar to probation, after he completes his prison term. He will face more prison time if he violates release conditions.

In arguing for a lenient sentence, defense lawyer Jeffrey C. Kestenband wrote in his sentencing memorandum that Gastringer "presents virtually no risk of re-offending if he can avoid drugs."

But prosecutor Brian P. Leaming replied in his sentencing memo, "Gastringer has shown no indication that he can maintain sobriety despite the many treatment opportunities he has been afforded. In fact, even when facing federal felony drug charges, Gastringer continued to use drugs while on pretrial supervision. All 10 pretrial drug tests yielded positive results for marijuana and fentanyl, or for fentanyl."

Gastringer underwent drug treatment last fall but has been held without bond since then because he missed a court appearance in an effort not to lose his bed in a treatment program, according to his lawyer.

Gastringer's federal arrest stemmed from an investigation by the FBI's Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force of drug dealing by Phillip Garcia, also known as "Flip," who was distributing cocaine, as well as fentanyl disguised as oxycodone pills, in the Hartford area through a network of associates, authorities say

In July 2020, investigators made two controlled purchases of fentanyl pills from Garcia and Gastringer, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement. The investigation also revealed that Garcia supplied Gastringer with fentanyl pills, some of which Gastringer sold at a profit while using some of the pills, according to Avery.

Garcia has pleaded guilty to narcotics distribution and firearm possession offenses and is awaiting sentencing, authorities say.

Kestenband said in his sentencing memo that Gastringer worked six or seven days a week installing consumer appliances for a subcontractor that served major retail chains like P.C. Richard & Son, Home Depot, and Costco.

The defense lawyer said Gastringer's workdays started when he left Manchester at 5:15 a.m. and didn't end until he dropped off his truck in East Hartford between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The prosecutor acknowledged that Gastringer is a "functional" drug addict in that he has managed to maintain employment and personal relationships despite his drug use.

But Leaming added that Gastringer "is keenly aware of the devastation of drug addiction, and the dangers of fentanyl. Yet, not only was he selling fentanyl, but he was selling fentanyl masked as oxycodone. Fentanyl is a notoriously dangerous drug and contributed to 86% of overdose deaths in Connecticut last year."

