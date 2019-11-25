Functional Fluids Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2025 - Global Martet is Projected to Reach $14.2 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Fluids - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Functional Fluids market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%

Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$10.9 Billion by the year 2025, Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$495.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$429.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids will reach a market size of US$462.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Focus on Select Players

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Global Market Perspective

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Amsoil, Inc.
  • Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • BP PLC
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Chevron Oronite Company LLC
  • CLC Lubricants Company
  • ConocoPhillips Company
  • Dow Inc.
  • E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC
  • Total Lubrifiants S.A.
  • Warren Oil Company LLC

