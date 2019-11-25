Functional Fluids Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2025 - Global Martet is Projected to Reach $14.2 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Fluids - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Functional Fluids market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%
Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$10.9 Billion by the year 2025, Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$495.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$429.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids will reach a market size of US$462.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Focus on Select Players
3. Market Trends & Drivers
4. Global Market Perspective
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Amsoil, Inc.
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- BASF SE
- BP PLC
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP
- Chevron Corporation
- Chevron Oronite Company LLC
- CLC Lubricants Company
- ConocoPhillips Company
- Dow Inc.
- E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Total Lubrifiants S.A.
- Warren Oil Company LLC
