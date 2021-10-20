Fund advisor presses EV startup Rivian on environment, human rights ahead of IPO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Klayman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT (Reuters) - A union-affiliated pension fund advisor said it is pressing Rivian on human rights and environment concerns in the electric vehicle startup's battery supply chain ahead of its expected blockbuster initial public offering.

SOC Investment Group, in a letter sent Wednesday to Rivian board member Rose Marcario, called on the Irvine, California-based company to "commit to a rigorous human rights assessment of Rivian and its value chain" before it finalizes the S-1 document with U.S. regulators for its IPO. SOC provided a copy of the letter to Reuters.

"Failure to address potential human rights abuses and environmental harms associated with the battery life cycle exposes Rivian to significant regulatory, litigation and reputational risks," SOC Executive Director Dieter Waizenegger said in the letter, calling on Rivian to respond by Nov. 3.

"It just was baffling to us when we were looking through the S-1 that they're completely silent on that," he added in an interview with Reuters, citing the company's marketing to consumers who enjoy an outdoor lifestyle. "The (battery) supply chain and production is rife with human rights risks."

As issues of environmental, social and corporate governance take on growing important with investors, automakers have come under pressure to prove that such minerals as lithium and cobalt for their electric vehicles batteries are sourced without human rights abuses.

In the past, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has expressed his desire to eliminate the use of cobalt from the EV leader's batteries because of the financial and reputation risk of a metal associated with child labor and poor safety conditions at artisanal mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world's dominant producer.

SOC called on Rivian to adopt policies to identify and prevent human rights risks and environmental impacts through its supply chain based on United Nations guiding principles for businesses.

It also wants Rivian to publicly support a moratorium on deep-seabed mining, adopt a policy not to buy minerals from the deep seabed, designate a board committee with responsibility for oversight of these issues and report annually to investors on the company's efforts.

Rivian officials had no immediate comment.

Rivian is nearing an IPO in the coming weeks that could attract a valuation of about $80 billion and raise between $5 billion and $8 billion for the company. Its pre-IPO investors include Ford Motor Co, Amazon.com, T. Rowe Price and BlackRock.

SOC, formerly known as CtW Investment Group, is an advisor for union pension funds that have more than $250 billion in assets. It has taken a more activist approach with such companies as Doordash, Uber and Lyft, around such issues as board diversity, executive pay and company stock structure.

This is the first time SOC has approached an automaker about the battery supply chain, and Waizenegger said it will raise the issue with other automakers, as well as investors.

Waizenegger cited BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, as having required companies it invests in to prevent human rights abuses. He said SOC had not yet reached out to BlackRock about its letter to Rivian.

He also said such automakers as Ford and Daimler AG have made commitments to protect human rights and the environment. In addition, AB Volvo and BMW have backed a call for a moratorium on deep-sea mining.

Amnesty International, which has reported in the past on human rights abuses in cobalt mines in Africa, have seen SOC's letter to Rivian, and welcomed the push. It was one of the authors of a report demanding companies in the battery supply chain protect humans rights and the environment.

Richard Kent, the organization's researcher on human rights and energy transition, said all automakers are falling short of implementing the United Nations guiding principles on business and human rights.

"Investors are playing an increasingly active role in due diligence around the world, particularly in companies driving the energy transition," he said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama pushes rebel monument case after Louisiana dismissal

    An Alabama prosecutor said Wednesday that he had no plans to dismiss an indictment in an unusual ransom plot involving a stolen Confederate monument, despite a decision by prosecutors in Louisiana to drop related charges there. District Attorney Michael Jackson said he was moving ahead with the case against Jason Warnick, who was charged earlier this year with the theft of a chair-shaped memorial that was taken from a cemetery in Selma. Records show an additional charge of receiving stolen property was added against Warnick in August.

  • Florida suspends alleged Jan. 6 insurrectionists concealed carry permits

    The violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that stalled certification of the presidential election ended with five deaths, roughly 150 injured and more than 635 arrested, including 69 Floridians so far, the most from any single state.

  • Brian Laundrie’s father hit with court summons for trashing protester’s sign

    Protesters have swarmed the Laundrie house, accusing them of not cooperating with the investigation

  • Rachel Levine Sworn In As Nation's First Transgender 4-Star Officer

    Her appointment makes her the first-ever four-star female admiral to oversee the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Ford Is Solving the ‘Two Clock Problem’. It’s Great for the Stock.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Activist Investor and Billionaire Bill Ackman is Buying These 7 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 7 stocks that activist investor and billionaire Bill Ackman is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on Bill Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Activist Investor and Billionaire Bill Ackman is Buying These 2 Stocks. Hedge fund […]

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • Fidelity May Launch Direct Indexing. Here’s Why We See It Coming

    Recent moves by the giant brokerage firm suggest advisors will soon be able to provide direct indexing strategies to clients.

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to