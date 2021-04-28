Fund for aspiring journalists created in honor of KCUR reporter killed in Kansas City

1 / 3

Fund for aspiring journalists created in honor of KCUR reporter killed in Kansas City

Luke Nozicka
·2 min read

A memorial fund that will support aspiring journalists has been created in honor of KCUR reporter Aviva Okeson-Haberman, who was fatally shot in her Kansas City apartment.

KCUR and and KBIA at the Missouri School of Journalism, where Okeson-Haberman started reporting in college, are working to set up the legacy fund to support journalists “who, like Aviva, show potential to change the world through journalism.”

The fund will honor Okeson-Haberman’s “tremendous commitment to curiosity, compassion and the truth,” according to the donation page on KCUR’s website.

The 24-year-old reporter died after she was found wounded Friday in her first-floor apartment in the 2900 block of Lockridge Avenue in Kansas City. Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide.

Colleagues remembered Okeson-Haberman as one of the most conscientious reporters they knew. She covered Missouri government and politics for the public radio station, but she assisted with a range of stories from City Hall coverage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the shooting, KCUR was inundated with calls and messages from across the U.S. with people asking if there was a way to honor Okeson-Haberman’s memory, KCUR’s general manager, Sarah Morris, said in an email.

The station coordinated with KBIA because leadership knew they wanted to do something to support future journalists, especially those who will follow the same career path Okeson-Haberman had.

Condolences for Okeson-Haberman’s loved ones and her colleagues also poured in.

In remembering her, the Society of Professional Journalists called her a “rising star” in the industry. On Twitter, the group shared a feature in its magazine, in which Okeson-Haberman talked about uncovering problems with Missouri’s elder abuse hotline — a story that led to a state investigation and reforms.

“What I’m most proud of is the fact that changes were made because of the reporting,” Okeson-Haberman recently told Quill. “That’s why I got into reporting, and that’s what I love about my job.”

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas City suspected DUI crash critically injures one as a driver rushed to hospital

    The crash knocked out power to the area.

  • Two Spanish journalists and Irishman killed after jihadist kidnapping attempt

    Two Spanish journalists, an Irish conservationist and a Burkinabè soldier have reportedly been killed after suspected jihadists attacked their convoy in eastern Burkina Faso. The Irishman was named as Rory Young, the co-founder and president of Chengeta Wildlife, an anti-poaching organisation, according to RTÉ, the Irish state broadcaster. Mr Young was born in Zambia and "dedicated his life to wildlife protection", the organisation's website states. It describes him as "an expert tracker with amazing knowledge, skills and highly developed intuition", and says he was "one of the best in his field". The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it had been in contact with the family of the Irish citizen but did not name him. The Spanish government confirmed the deaths of the journalists, named as correspondent David Beriain and cameraman Roberto Fraile. Both were experienced journalists who had worked frequently in hostile environments. Nusrat-al-Islam (JNIM), a jihadist umbrella group allied to Al Qaeda, has unofficially claimed responsibility for the attack. According to a local official, they were filming a documentary about anti-poaching efforts around the Fada N'Gourma-Pama area with a group of soldiers and forest rangers who made up a special military wildlife unit. The attack took place around 9 am on the road. The journalists were travelling in a convoy made up of two pick-up vehicles and about 20 motorcycles, which had set off from the town of Natiaboani that morning. David Beriain and Roberto Fraile got out of their pick-up to prepare to take aerial photographs with a drone near Arli National Park when the attack began. Two vans and ten motorcycles with armed men appeared and began shooting, causing the members of the convoy to disperse, according to security sources quoted by the Spanish newspaper El País. Members of the escort and a foreign national who was injured managed to return to Natiaboani town. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "The worst possible news is confirmed. All our affection for the relatives and friends of David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, murdered in Burkina Faso. And our recognition of those who, like them, on a daily basis carry out brave and vital journalism from conflict areas.” The death of an Irish conservationist has also been widely reported. However, the news had not been officially confirmed when The Telegraph went to press. A security source confirmed that the Westerners "were working on behalf of an NGO protecting the environment" in the country, without naming the organisation. Burkina Faso was once an isle of stability in west Africa. But since 2015, jihadists under pressure from French and United Nations troops to the north in neighbouring Mali have slowly seeped across the border. The jihadists, some of whom are allied to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, have exploited the cracks left by decades of state decay and underinvestment to turn communities against each other. Random attacks have gradually pushed the beleaguered government forces back ever closer to the capital, leaving villagers to fend for themselves in no man’s land. Thousands have been killed in the violence, and more than a million to flee their homes. The country is now widely regarded as one of the most dangerous places on earth. Much of the east of the country, where the Spaniards were killed, has been largely off-limits to Western journalists for years. Foreign correspondents based in the Ouagadougou sometimes travel east to report on the region’s hidden displacement crisis and how artisanal gold mines fund jihadi groups. But such forays are rare and full of risks. The Telegraph knows of at least one incident where armed groups in northern Burkina Faso used a handheld drone to follow journalists through the bush before attempting to ambush them with motorbikes.

  • New video shows deputies arriving at Andrew Brown's home before fatal shooting

    The video was captured by an Elizabeth City camera. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said it shows a "militarized police force."

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • Man dies after being pinned to the ground for five minutes by California police

    City of Alameda release 911 audio and body camera footage of police altercation

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Doug Emhoff asks about vaccine motivation and answers run the gamut

    When the second gentleman asked on Twitter why people were getting vaccinated against COVID-19, he got quite the range of answers.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • First Chauvin juror speaks out and says hours were spent convincing only jury member uncertain of guilt

    ‘It was just dark. It felt like every day was a funeral and watching someone die every day’

  • ECB's Lagarde sees rapid rebound as vaccinations take off

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The euro zone economy is set for rapid growth in the second half of the year as the deployment of coronavirus vaccines surges and life starts to return to normal, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday. But vaccine supply bottlenecks are expected to ease in the coming months and the key issue will be whether governments can overcome the logistical challenge of distributing the shots as fast as they come in. Some private forecasters are less optimistic but there is broad consensus that 70% of the euro zone's adult population could be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer if logistical hurdles are overcome.

  • Trump is reportedly plotting to bring back MAGA rallies in May

    A source said Mr Trump “misses being off the A block” and calling shots from the White House

  • Guerrero hits 3 HRs, slam off Scherzer, Jays beat Nats

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put on a power display that really impressed his Hall of Fame father. Guerrero hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Nationals 9-5 on Tuesday night. “I’m feeling very blessed right now," Guerrero said.

  • Florida accused of flying spy plane to monitor Ben Crump press conference on police brutality

    Highway Patrol says plane was used ‘to monitor and ensure proper flow of traffic and crowds around the immediate area’

  • Melania happy and relaxed since leaving White House, report says

    Former first lady ‘rarely interacts with her husband's staff’ and frequently uses spa, sources claim

  • 8 Over-the-Top Travel Experiences for Your First Post-COVID Vacation

    From private islands in the Maldives to a trip around the North Pole, these extravagant escapes are a globe-trotter's dream Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Panthers have WR among deepest positions on draft board, and a long-term need on roster

    The Panthers lost wide receiver Curtis Samuel this offseason, but signed David Moore from the Seahawks.

  • Climate crisis: Deforestation of Amazon rainforest has accelerated since Bolsonaro took office, report finds

    Annual rate of tree fellling in Brazil’s tropical wilds has almost doubled since conservative became president

  • Google is facing a lawsuit after a privacy flaw in its contact tracing tech exposed Android users' data to third-party apps

    The lawsuit alleges that Google exposed participants' private personal and medical information when they opted into using contact tracing apps.

  • Biden’s first 100 days in numbers, from executive orders to vaccines

    President will reach his 100th day in charge on Thursday, 29 April