New fund launches in effort to provide loans, support to minority contractors in Detroit

A new $10 million fund that aims to provide low-interest loans and technology and business advisory services to 20 contractors was launched Tuesday at a news conference in Detroit.

The Motor City Contractor Fund is a pilot program, supported by the Gilbert Family Foundation and Rocket Community Fund working with several nonprofits, that is meant to ensure that Black, indigenous people and other people of color who are contractors have equity in access to technical support and capital.

With more projects happening in the city, the aim is to provide tools to these contractors to better compete for contracts in "rehab, home repair, new construction, demolition and other public/private projects," the partners said in a news release.

Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Rock Holdings, announces the launch of the Motor City Contractor Fund at a news conference on April 5, 2022.

The pilot program, the partners said, will start with a $1 million investment from the Rocket Community Fund and is only open to Detroit-based contractors.

"Like all our philanthropic initiatives, we're here to address the long-term systemic problem," Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Rock Holdings, said at the news conference, which was held at the State Savings Bank building in Detroit.

"The problem is that minority-owned contractors have historically been turned away from traditional lending institutions," Emerson continued. "When they do receive loans, they're often at higher interest rates, which prevents their ability to grow and succeed. Typically, they receive smaller equity investments and as a result, they have less wealth to invest back into their businesses."

Emerson also said that minority-owned businesses that are on the smaller side tend to lack access to a digital presence.

Other nonprofits contributing to the fund are Barton Malow Builders, Community Reinvestment Fund (CRF) and Invest Detroit.

CRF is coordinating the pilot program, including managing the pilot website. In the first phase, the news release said, CRF will carry "$8 million on their balance sheet to ensure the first cohort’s participants have access to critical financing."

Invest Detroit will serve as loan originator, according to the news release.

Keeping money in the city

Of 66 contractors in the city of Detroit, 48 are minority-owned.

"There's only 5% of the contractors in metro Detroit that are based in Detroit," Emerson said, "and more than $5 billion in annual commercial construction that happens in Detroit is wealth that is leaving the city and leaving the Black community."

Contractors participating in the pilot will have access to a financial literacy program and a $5,000 grant initially. Lifeline Global Consulting Services also will provide technical assistance training and each of the participating businesses will have access to a loan of up to $300,000.

"As we look at the projects, we can see where the needs are from a funding perspective and then we will disperse accordingly project by project," said Jason Barnett, senior vice president of lending for Invest Detroit.

Krysta Pate, vice president of Economic and Social Justice for CRF USA, said supply chain shortages and inflation are affecting contractors in the city, so the goal is for these businesses to be able to increase residential and commercial opportunities with these loans.

Krysta Pate, vice president of economic and social justice for the Community Reinvestment Fund USA, discusses the announcement of the Motor City Contractor Fund at a news conference on April 5, 2022.

"We listened to small business contractors, and they told us that they needed more resources for expansion and growth," Pate said. "That also means small business contractors need more than capital. They deserve access to the kind of technical assistance big companies rely on for growth."

A full fund will be launched within a year, Pate said. There are plans to include 300 to 400 businesses as a sustainable model for the program is created over the next few years.

For more information, potential participants can visit the program's website at https://motorcitycontractorfund.org.

