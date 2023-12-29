Fund nears $70K: Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Friday, Dec. 29

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $66,469

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Jeffrey LeBlanc $50

Laura and Mike Foley $50

Mark Ballantine $50

Maryanne and Dennis Damico $50

Maureen DesRosiers $50

Santa's Helper $50

Santa's Helper $50

Santa's Helper $50

Santa's Helper $50

Santa's Helper $50

Santa's Helper $50

Jack and Kim O'Neill $25

Santa's Helper $25

Santa's Helper $25

Santa's Helper $20

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Patrick Dore; With love, Jeff,Joyce, Erin, and Sean-Michael Dore $500

Delphis and Valeria Dulude; Kathleen Dulude $250

Roger, Josephine, Steve, Billy and Alec Winn $250

Agnes Sagerian, Rosi Heinsohn; Janet L Croshaw $150

PLJ and Jumbled $150

Alex Owanisian $100

Courtney Galvin-Baldino; John Galvin $100

Donna Maki; Robert Maki $100

Jack Ronayne $100

Mary (Grammie) Query; From 5 of her great grandchildren $100

Michael Braley; Love, Jen, Zofia and Elise $100

Our parents, Anne and Peter, Jennie and Ed Paul and Diane Salek $100

Paul and Margrett Graham; John Graham $100

Robert, Arthur and Agnes Leboeuf; Kathleen Dulude $100

Rollie and Freda and Santo and Lena Barrette; George Frascolla $100

Thomas Donohue $100

Auntie Dot Riggieri; Maria Riggieri $50

Bartelloni-Kedski Families; Debra and Steve Bartelloni-Kedski $50

DAILY TOTAL $3,145

RUNNING TOTAL $69,614

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Fund nears $70K: Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Friday, Dec. 29