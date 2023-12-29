Fund nears $70K: Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Friday, Dec. 29
T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.
Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.
The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.
This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.
To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.
Here's who has given to the fund so far.
PREVIOUS TOTAL $66,469
CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:
Jeffrey LeBlanc $50
Laura and Mike Foley $50
Mark Ballantine $50
Maryanne and Dennis Damico $50
Maureen DesRosiers $50
Santa's Helper $50
Santa's Helper $50
Santa's Helper $50
Santa's Helper $50
Santa's Helper $50
Santa's Helper $50
Jack and Kim O'Neill $25
Santa's Helper $25
Santa's Helper $25
Santa's Helper $20
CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:
Patrick Dore; With love, Jeff,Joyce, Erin, and Sean-Michael Dore $500
Delphis and Valeria Dulude; Kathleen Dulude $250
Roger, Josephine, Steve, Billy and Alec Winn $250
Agnes Sagerian, Rosi Heinsohn; Janet L Croshaw $150
PLJ and Jumbled $150
Alex Owanisian $100
Courtney Galvin-Baldino; John Galvin $100
Donna Maki; Robert Maki $100
Jack Ronayne $100
Mary (Grammie) Query; From 5 of her great grandchildren $100
Michael Braley; Love, Jen, Zofia and Elise $100
Our parents, Anne and Peter, Jennie and Ed Paul and Diane Salek $100
Paul and Margrett Graham; John Graham $100
Robert, Arthur and Agnes Leboeuf; Kathleen Dulude $100
Rollie and Freda and Santo and Lena Barrette; George Frascolla $100
Thomas Donohue $100
Auntie Dot Riggieri; Maria Riggieri $50
Bartelloni-Kedski Families; Debra and Steve Bartelloni-Kedski $50
DAILY TOTAL $3,145
RUNNING TOTAL $69,614
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Fund nears $70K: Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Friday, Dec. 29