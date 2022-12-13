Fund Outflows: A Bullish Sign for Stocks in 2023?

Over the past few months, the stock market has seen a steady stream of capital outflows. Investors are parking even more money on the sidelines, principally in response to rising market volatility and economic uncertainty. This trend has been especially pronounced among retail investors, many of whom have taken a serious beating over the course of 2022.

Based on historical trends, the latest move of retail investors to the sidelines may present an opportunity for more sophisticated investors to profit from a market turnaround.





Retail investors head to the sidelines

When times get tough in the market, retail investors tend to get out, or at least limit their exposure. This has been the case in recent months, based on the data of net capital flows in the stock market. The past few months have been marked by a strong trend of net outflows across global equity funds, as Reuters reported on Dec. 9:



According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors offloaded a net $22.03 billion worth of global equity funds, marking their biggest weekly net selling since Sept. 7. Reports showing an upbeat U.S. services industry activity and higher-than-expected nonfarm payroll additions in November raised bets that the Federal Reserve will be more hawkish than expected. Investors were also worried as the biggest U.S. banks including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America warned of a recession as inflation threatens consumer demand. Investors sold a net $26.65 billion in U.S. equity funds, although they purchased European and Asian equity funds worth $3.41 billion and $990 million, respectively.





From inflation and interest rates to productivity and economic growth, investors have had to contend with a level of sustained market uncertainty and volatility in 2022 not seen in years. As with most past periods in which the market experienced strong and continuous net outflows, the current move to the exits has been led principally by retail investors. Given the hit many have taken over the course of 2022, this is hardly surprising. From January to September, households experienced their second worst decline in wealth on record.

These challenges can go some way to explain last weeks increased outflows volume, which hit a new three-month high on Dec. 7, just three days into the trading week. While there was some small net movement into international equity funds in Asia and Europe, outflows from U.S. equity funds were especially pronounced. The few examples of inflows on record have done little to stoke enthusiasm, which Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) analysts characterized on Dec. 9 as small, joyless flows.

Retail capitulation signals opportunity

While the recent retail capitulation might seem at first glance to be a sign of market weakness, the historical data says otherwise. Historically, when battered retail investors withdraw from the market, stocks tend to rise soon after, as analysts from Goldman Sachs Group Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) pointed out in a Dec. 9 research note:



On average, -$16.5bn of equity outflows every week for the last monththis pace is rivaled only by Oct 2008 (financial crisis), Dec 2018Oct 2020Historically, stocks have traded higher in the months following.





In other words, retail outflows tend to be a contradictionof market reality, presaging an imminent market upswing. That actually makes a degree of intuitive sense when one considers that retail outflows from index funds especially, but also individual securities tend to push down asset prices. When the retail exodus tapers off, that pressure is lifted, allowing stocks to rebound. Such conditions can offer a great setup for thoughtful investors and traders to position themselves to profit from the upswing, as MarketWatch reported on Dec. 12:



Its all about retail capitulation, which is actually a positive development for markets, says [Vanda Researchs Eric] Liu. It puts retail positioning for U.S. stocks at a low for 2022 about as attractive as its been the whole year.





Investors who stay the course in the face of retail capitulation, and remain ready to pounce when it abates, are often able to buy stocks at bargain prices. In the past, such cases have served as real-life examples of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)s classic adage, Buy when blood is running in the streets.

My take

Retail investors have always been prone to irrational swings in sentiment. Their exuberance can drive up stock prices to irrational heights, and their doldrum can depress stock prices to irrational lows. The ongoing trend of retail-led outflows has already garnered the attention of investors and traders attracted by the prospect of a historically validated contrarian play. Intelligent investors have long sought to profit from changes in market sentiment. However, I would be remiss if I did not offer some words of caution with regard to this specific case.

As I discussed last week, Wall Street analysts have been actively cutting their earnings forecasts for S&P 500 companies in response to mounting economic and market headwinds. An inevitable consequence of cuts to earnings expectations, all else being equal, is earnings multiple expansion. As stocks have rebounded somewhat from their October lows, this multiple expansion has been magnified. In my assessment, and given the high levels of economic uncertainty heading into 2023, betting big on a near-term surge off the back of retail capitulation may be unwise.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

