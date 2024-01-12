Fund set up at FFB to help family devastated by Dec. 20 accident

Jan. 11—A fund has been established at First Financial Bank to benefit a Terre Haute family that continues to recover from a devastating accident Dec. 20.

The Allen and Brilea Southard Benefit Fund was established by Tammy York Allen; Justin Allen is her brother-in-law and Paula Allen is her sister-in-law.

The accident took place on Lafayette Avenue between Florida and Delaware avenues. Four family members were transported to Indianapolis hospitals. According to police, a 17-year-old driving an SUV struck the Allens' mini-van with six people inside.

"I can't imagine what their hospital bills are going to be. Brilea has been 20 days in ICU (intensive care) at Riley," York Allen said. "She probably is going to be there for quite some time."

Those injured were Justin Allen and wife Paula; their children, Brilea Southard and Grayson Allen; and Paula's mother, Marilyn Gray. Justin is a Franklin Elementary teacher and his wife is a health assistant there.

Paula is now back in Terre Haute in acute rehabilitation and will have three hours a day of physical therapy, York Allen said.

Marilyn Gray has been at a Terre Haute hospital recovering from an esophagus tear.

"My brother-in-law is doing well. He went back to the doctor today and they said his foot is healing very well," York Allen said.

Grayson Allen, age 12, is back in middle school and recovering from fractures; he is wearing a neck collar.

"We appreciate all the community support," York Allen said. "Everyone has called and texted. Everyone wants to help and we really appreciate that so much. That means a lot."

Also, Jamie Gutzwiller, a Franklin teacher whose family is close friends with the Allens, has set up a GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/a1a69d48

And the student council at Benjamin Franklin Elementary is doing a gift card raffle.

"We have been asking fellow teachers or businesses to donate gift cards to the student council in any amount. We would like to have all the gift cards donated by Jan. 26 so we can start selling raffle tickets to pick a winner on Feb. 14," according Shannon Nagle, a second-grade teacher.

