Fund set up to help families of Kentucky officers killed and wounded in shoot-out

A fund has been set up for donations to help the families of police officers killed in a confrontation in Eastern Kentucky and those who were injured.

Donations can be made to the Floyd County Community Foundation at http://bit.ly/FloydCF.

The officers who died were Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins with the Prestonsburg Police Department and William Petry, a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The three were shot to death after officers went to serve a domestic violence order against Lance Storz Thursday. Storz allegedly opened fire on police without warning.

In addition to the three officers who died, several others were injured. The county emergency manager also was injured and a police dog was killed.

Storz faces charges of murder and attempted murder.