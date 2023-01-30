Fund set up to support White Bear Lake officer shot last week

The Front Line Foundation has established a fund to support White Bear Lake police officer Ryan Sheak, who was shot last week while trying to arrest a man wanted on a felony warrant.

Sheak was shot in the stomach, pelvis and leg and remains in intensive care, the St. Louis Park-based nonprofit said Monday.

Sheak, who was raised in White Bear Lake, is a six-year veteran of the police department. He serves as a board member of The Front Line Foundation.

“Having a member of our Board seriously hurt while on duty hits too close to home,” Suzanne Holt, president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are stepping up the way we know our colleague Ryan would for any law enforcement officer injured in the call of duty.”

To donate, go to donorbox.org/the-front-line-foundation and write “Ryan Sheak” in the comment area.

The alleged shooter — 33-year-old Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr. — has been charged in connection with the Jan. 24 shooting inside his apartment. He faces first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault-dangerous weapon and three counts of first-degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer. He remains jailed on $3 million bail.

