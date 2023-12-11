Fund started for victims of shooting in Wichita Falls

A relative of two women wounded in a shooting in Wichita Falls on Thursday has updated the victims' conditions and has started a pair of GoFundMe accounts to help with medical expenses.

The women, Lindsay Garcia and Susan Kimes, were shot by Lindsay Garcia's estranged husband, Isidro Garcia, in the yard of a home on Britain Street.

Lindsay Garcia

Isidro Garcia was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday.

Heather Preston, Kimes daughter and Lindsay Garcia's sister, said the two women were trying to gather some possessions when they were shot.

She said Lindsay had gunshot wounds to an arm, her mouth and hands.

Susan Kimes

After an initial surgery Lindsay she was still unable to move her arms or hands. She was flown to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to see a specialist.

Preston said her mother was "shot three times, once through the jaw and twice in the chest. She has one surgery down with more to come."

She has a tracheotomy, a feeding tube, and her jaw was wired shut.

"She faces a long journey towards recovery," the post said.

Preston said on Monday both women appeared to be doing better.

The GoFundMe accounts are https://www.gofundme.com/f/lindsay-garcia-recovery and https://www.gofundme.com/f/susan-kimes-recovery.

