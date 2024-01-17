Funda Fest, fly fishing and more: Get out in Newport County this weekend

Sure with the way the weather has been lately, it can be a lot easier to hunker down at home, make a nice comforting meal and turn on a movie or some NFL playoff action, but that would also mean missing out on some fun.

Even in the middle of January, there are plenty of reasons to get out of the house and enjoy events happening in your community.

This weekend is a great example with a mix of fun, family events, something that will make you start thinking of warmer weather once again and an annual art show that's among the most fun to take place during the year.

Take a look at what's happening and start making your plans.

Funda Fest

Join the Rhode Island Black Storytellers and invited guest storytellers at Pell Elementary School, 35 Dexter St., from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday for an interactive, family-oriented storytelling program, and craft activities that relate to the storytelling.

The event is free. For more information and to register visit fundafest.org/product/free-family-fun-day-jan-20th-newport.

Fly fishing exposition

Many fly fishing enthusiasts tie their own flies.

The Saltwater Edge is holding a two-day exposition, Stock the Box Fly Tying Expo, solely dedicated to the art of tying flying on Saturday and Sunday at The Newport Hotel & Marina in Newport. Event attendees will learn tips from the masters of fly tying, including Blane Chocklett, Ben Whalley, Joe Calcavecchia, Joe Cordeiro, Jay Foss and many more.

Tickets range between $30 and $100. For more information, including a full schedule of events, and to purchase tickets visit saltwateredge.com.

33rd Annual Fakes and Forgeries

“Thames Barge” after Edward Seago by Bill Lane.

Spring Bull Gallery hosts the 33rd annual Fakes and Forgeries with an opening reception on Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

Conceived 33 years ago as a fun way to hone artistic skills, Spring Bull Gallery’s annual “Fakes and Forgeries” exhibit has become a popular Newport winter tradition. Artists submit either a faithful reproduction of an old or new master or a parody of the original work. The results never fail to amaze, surprise and amuse.

This year’s juror is distinguished curator and art historian Nancy Grinnell. The gallery is offering cash prizes in a variety of categories.

The exhibit will remain open until March 3. For more information visit springbullgallery.com.

'Bloody Reef' showing and discussion

Filmmaker Jesse Correa Jr. will offer a showing of his film "Bloody Reef" with a discussion to follow at the Middletown Public Library on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The film explores the history of Brenton Point, including its past use as a Native American settlement, farmland by European settlers and the Gilded Age era home called "The Reef."

For more information visit middletownpubliclibraryri.org/events/jessecorreajr.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Things to do in Newport County Jan. 19-21: Funda Fest, Fakes and Forgeries