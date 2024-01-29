'Fundamental disagreement' puts GOP and 'bureaucrats' in Santa Fe at odds for conservation

Two Republican ranchers in the New Mexico Senate are fighting back from perceived threats of government land grabs, as the state works to conserve land from industrial development.

Two bills introduced in the Senate this week would strip the state’s power, if passed, to buy land for conservation. The bills' sponsors say the current plan by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may usurp land from private landowners, which the New Mexico GOP hopes to stop.

In 2021, Lujan Grisham announced her administration would target conserving 30% of lands by 2030, aligning with the “30x30” agenda put forth by President Joe Biden. The plan is to reduce the impacts of pollution from industry.

New Mexico Sen. Steven McCutcheon II (R-42) of Carlsbad sponsored Senate Bill 172 and 173, along with Sen. Pat Wood (R-7) of Broadview, that block state agencies from taking ownership of land for the purpose of “preservation.”

New Mexico Sen. Steven McCutcheon (R-42)

SB 172 would specifically bar the New Mexico Forestry Division within the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) from acquiring the land by repealing a state statute in the Forest Conservation Act that allowed the agency to do so.

Meanwhile, SB 173 would amend the Natural Heritage Conservation Act by removing language from the state law that allowed for state money to be used for agricultural easements that see the state buying portions of land owned by farmers and ranchers for conservation.

That bill also sought to strike language that defined a conservation project as one that involved acquiring such an easement and removed the policy from a list of EMNRD’s authorities defined in the act.

New Mexico State Sen. Pat Woods introduced the bill that would grant anonymity to lottery winners.

Both bills were introduced in the New Mexico Senate on Tuesday, assigned to the Committees Committee, and were awaiting hearings.

McCutcheon, who was appointed to his Senate seat by Lujan Grisham in September after long-time former-Sen. Gay Kernan of Hobbs resigned, said he dissented with the governor’s stance on conservation.

He argued farmers and ranchers should be trusted to manage their own land, not “bureaucrats” in Santa Fe.

“We have a fundamental disagreement about what conservation means,” McCutcheon said. “To the progressives, conservation means you put a fence around land and let it rot or burn. To the farmer, the rancher, and anyone who wants to see our beautiful state preserved for our children it means responsible stewardship.

“No bureaucrat will ever understand how to better use the land than those whose legacy is dedicated to managing it,” he added.

New Mexico hopes to block development on millions of acres

The state’s 30-by-30 plan originated in an executive order signed by Lujan Grisham in August 2021.

The order called on several state agencies, including EMNRD, to use existing programs to develop conservation projects, leveraging funds for federal dollars and collaborating with local communities to develop recommendations.

It also set a statewide goal of preventing global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, a benchmark set by the international community when extreme weather events were believed imminent.

The order also followed an announcement from the Biden administration for the creation of the “America the Beautiful Initiative” which called on states to use available resources to conserve lands, and bodies of water, hoping to curb climate change.

“Today we promote a broad view of conservation that reflects the importance of traditional resource protection, access for outdoor recreation, contributions of working lands, and tribal sovereignty and self-determination,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement announcing the initiative.

“We have set the wheels in motion to conserve our state’s incredible natural resources and ensure that New Mexico remains, forever, the Land of Enchantment," she said.

In its 2023 annual report, EMNRD said conserving 30% of New Mexico’s land would mean 21.6 million acres, a combination of federal, state, tribal and private lands.

Of that, EMNRD reported about 406,000 acres were put under easement since 2020, with another 8,654 since the start of 2023 under the Land Conservation Incentives Act which grants tax credits of at up to 50% of the value of the land, capped at $250,000, for lands provided to the state via easements.

The report also detailed extensive public outreach initiatives involving Indigenous groups, nonprofits and environmental organizations, along with industry trade groups in gaining feedback for what lands would be conserved and how the state would develop other projects.

But as the work to conserve New Mexico land continued, Sen. Pat Woods, who cosponsored the bills, said more “accountability” was needed for the state as it acquired land and restricted its use.

“These bills are the first step in ensuring accountability in state land acquisition. The voters deserve to have a say when the state plans to buy vast swaths of land,” Woods said. “One politician should not be able to use taxpayer dollars to bolster a political agenda.”

